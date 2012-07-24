Shares of Dutch supermarket operator Ahold rise as much as 2.2 percent following an upgrade to "overweight" by analysts at Barclays.

"We think in the longer term, the market will value the food retail stocks on a wide range of attributes and on this basis Ahold deserves to be more highly rated than is the case," Barclays analysts write in a note to clients.

At 0910 GMT, the group's shares are 1.46 percent higher, making them the best performer on the STOXX 600 Europe Retail Index, which is down 0.2 percent. Reuters messaging rm://robertjan.bartunek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net