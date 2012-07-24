Societe Generale's asset allocation model suggests remaining underweight equities, albeit less aggressively than a few quarters ago, and prefers the UK market over the United States, its strategists write in a report.

The SG Multi Asset Portfolio has gained 7.1 percent since the start of the year with a limited volatility of 5 percent through a combination of risk-averse, risk-balanced and dynamic assets, and has a better risk/reward profile than Global Equities, Bonds or Commodities alone, the strategists add.

The model also takes into account macroeconomic developments such as the looming U.S. fiscal cliff and its likely monetary policy responses.

Asset allocation, notes the report, is leveraged to a potential fresh round of stimulus by the Fed by keeping its exposure to gold as it would be one of the assets to benefit directly from another round of quantitative easing in the United States.

Despite the increasing possibility of more stimulus and the fact that U.S. stocks have strongly outperformed European stocks due to euro zone worries, SG analysts recommend switching out of them and into European ones, with a focus on the UK equity market.

"In Europe, our preferred market is the UK. Like other commodity-linked markets, the UK has one of the highest equity risk premiums," they write.

On the emerging markets front, it advises staying away from equities, given the China growth slowdown, negative earnings momentum and weak corporate balance sheets, and instead prefers emerging market fixed income.

