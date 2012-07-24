The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent, slightly underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips ahead 0.2 percent, and the midcaps 0.4 percent firmer.

Online dating company Cupid rises 1.0 percent after buying French peer Assistance Genie Logiciel for 3.7 million euros ($4.48 million), a move which Peel Hunt says "ticks all the acquisition boxes".

"The acquisition of AGL significantly enhances Cupid's position in France and offers scope for both cost rationalisation and revenue acceleration," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"The effective multiple looks low and this bolt-on deal fits perfectly with Cupid's strategic objectives," the broker says, conservatively forecasting earnings enhancement of 3 percent in the first full year.

APR Energy rises 3.8 percent after the temporary power firm says first-half group revenues rose 162 percent over the prior year to $155 million, and it continues to see significant demand, especially in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and South East Asia.

Numis Securities, in a note, says the company is making good progress, and estimates that the group is in line to meet its earnings per share expectations for the half and full year.

"We retain our positive stance on the stock as we believe the substantial growth in demand for temporary power will result in very strong earnings growth backed by rising ROCE (return on capital employed) as the group benefits from economies of scale and scope," Numis says.

($1 = 0.8253 euros)