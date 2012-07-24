Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano outperform a broadly weaker market after a report that the Italian mutual lender may cut around 1,000 jobs as part of a 2012-2015 business plan it will present later on Tuesday.

"The stock is responding to the report of aggressive redundancies that the bank has never previously been able to push through," a Milan trader says.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, the bank's new plan sees profits of more than 250 million euros in 2015.

"That's not far off our forecast," a broker says.

Shares in Pop Milano, which have lost more than 40 percent in the last year, were up 1.1 percent at 1045 GMT while the Italian banking index was down 2 percent.

Popolare di Milano launched a capital increase last year after a change of ownership and an overhaul of its corporate governance following criticism by the Bank of Italy.

Reuters messaging rm://Stephen.Jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net