Spain and Italy's re-introduction of a ban on short selling this week could offer some short-term support to the market but does nothing to solve the underlying problems that have sent the two countries' bourses to multi-year lows, Deutsche Bank says.

"Whether such a strategy has made a difference in the past is questionable. The ban last year saw the STOXX 600 immediately gain 3.7 percent but we then gave back around 6 percent in the five days following," Deutsche's strategists say.

"During the depths of the 2008 crisis the co-ordinated short-selling ban that was announced by the FSA and the SEC ... saw the S&P 500 and STOXX 600 rally 4.0 percent and 8.3 percent on the first day of the ban but of course that did not fail to prevent both benchmarks from losing another 28 percent for the remainder of 2008."

On Monday, following the announcement of the bans, the STOXX 600 index lost 2.5 percent to post its lowest close in three weeks. Spanish and Italian indices, halved earlier losses to close down 1.1 and 2.8 percent, respectively.

"Markets may have fallen too fast too quickly since Friday and a ban may offer some near term respite but we can't help thinking that it is a band-aid solution that does not resolve the fundamental problem that we are currently facing," Deutsche's Jim Reid and team say in the note.

"The increasing frequency of short selling bans also supports our view that we are increasingly moving away from a free market as authorities' intervention plays an increasing role in investment decisions."

