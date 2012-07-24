The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.5 percent, tracking similar gains by the FTSE 250 index FTMC>, up 0.4 percent, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.1 percent.

Pace leaps 16.8 percent as the TV decoder maker raises its full-year earnings forecast as margins improve and the supply disruptions that marred the company's profit in the first half abated.

"While we remain cautious about the long term technological and competitive challenges facing not just Pace but all set-top box vendors, it is hard not to be impressed by the turnaround by the new management team," Canaccord Genuity says in a note upping its target price for Pace by 12 percent to 140 pence and repeating its "hold" rating on the stock.

Titan Europe drops 13.3 percent as the British wheelmaker says its first-half profit will fall below market expectations after a weak euro compounded the impact of an earthquake in Northern Italy and difficult trading conditions in China.

