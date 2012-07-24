The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.1 percent, in line with the mid-caps and outperforming the blue chips, down 0.6 percent.

Kofax advances 2 percent after the business support services provider issues a trading update indicating in-line revenue and EBITA performances, prompting Panmure Gordon to lift its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold", while hiking its target price to 298 pence from 289 pence.

"Our view is that the product set is now more attuned to buyers and the valuation, at a PE of 11 times, has oodles of potential upside," Panmure says in a note.

Pace leaps 17 percent as the TV decoder maker raises its full-year earnings forecast as margins improve and the supply disruptions that marred the company's profit in the first half abated.

Peel Hunt, in a note, says the progress on underlying operating margins, which is ahead of expectation, leads to a 13 percent upgrade to full-year 2012 forecasts as well as a 20 percent upgrade to full-year 2013 forecasts - which it anticipated.

"There are three upside drivers to the Pace share price: 1) margin-driven forecast upside (headroom for further upgrades); 2) management credibility to drive a re-rating and 3) debt paydown - 2 and 3 can drive target prices well above our current (130 pence) target price," the broker says.

