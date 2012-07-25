The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, outperforming the wider market, with the midcaps off 0.3 percent, and the blue chips 0.1 percent weaker.

Botswana Diamonds jumps more than 11 percent after recovering the first diamond at its sampling project at Libongo in Cameroon.

Semiconductor materials company IQE advances 1 percent after it issues a trading update, with the group remaining confident of meeting its full-year expectations.

