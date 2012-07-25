Shares in Telecom Italia rise more than 3 percent, rebounding from recent declines after its Brazil unit TIM Brazil and local regulators raise hopes that an end is in sight for the government-imposed sanctions against carriers for soaring customer service complaints.

"Indications that emerged yesterday are positive and open the door to a quick removal of the sales-freeze in several Brazilian states," a Milan-based trader says.

Brazilian regulator Anatel said after meeting with TIM executives on Tuesday that the company presented a revised investment plan to address government concerns over service quality that was "consistent and well worked out."

