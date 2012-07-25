The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent in midday trade, with the FTSE 100 index ahead 0.3 percent, while the midcaps fall 0.2 percent.

Tethys Petroleum jumps 8 percent as Seymour Pierce initiates coverage of the Central Asia-focused oil & gas explorer and producer with a "buy" rating and a 72 pence target price.

"This highly prolific region continues to yield significant rewards, most recently illustrated through the company's  upgrade in Tajikistan. With near term production also due to ramp up in Kazakhstan, we feel the current share price represents compelling value for investors," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

Hogg Robinson Group sheds 6.3 percent as the international corporate services company says trading conditions remain challenging, with a 12 percent decline in revenue versus the prior year in the three months to the end of June, somewhat below management's expectations. [ID: nPRrPD49Ea]

