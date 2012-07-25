The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent higher, with the blue chips closing flat, and the mid caps down 0.1 percent.

Westminster Group jumps 9.7 percent with the security technologies firm's stock aided by positive comment from Faraday Research.

"With huge contract wins, boosting Westminster's growth, the company's future looks incredibly bright. That means potentially huge upside for the share," Faraday equity analyst David Lowery says in a note.

Yell Group drops 36.5 percent after the phone directories company says it is considering options that may result in a dilution of existing shareholders' interests, as part of a capital structure review. [ID: nL4E8IP2G1]

"Basically what the company is saying is that the equity could be worthless," Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Alex Degroote says.

