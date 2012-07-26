Shares in Europe's largest computer consultancy Capgemini rise 4 percent, the top performerS on France's CAC 40, after the group says first-half profit rose 13 percent, bolstered by strong growth in its outsourcing services branch, and raises its full-year organic growth target.

"Capgemini slightly upgrades its sales guidance for 2012 fiscal year, to more than 1 percent like-for-like growth versus no like-for-like growth previously, and announces a 100 million euro share buyback program that, even if small, represents a positive signal," a Paris-based trader says.

The shares hit a three-week high and run into strong resistance on their 200-day moving average, at 28.40 euros.

