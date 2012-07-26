Professional publishing and events group Reed Elsevier is among Britain's best-performing blue-chip stocks as the company's first half results beat market forecasts.

Reed Elsevier reports a 5 percent rise in first-half revenues and a 7 percent increase in its underlying operating profits, and says it intends to use the proceeds of asset sales to buy back shares this year.

Reed is up 4.6 percent at 540 pence in early morning trade, making it the second-best performing stock on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index behind ITV .

"Reed remains a relatively safe and liquid place to hide in the media in the current uncertain macro environment," Numis says in a research note, keeping an "add" recommendation on Reed Elsevier shares.

Trading volumes for Reed Elsevier shares are well above the average for the FTSE 100. The stock is trading at 53 percent of its average 90-day volume, compared to trading volumes of 9 percent for the overall FTSE 100.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, 14 analysts have a "buy" recommendation out on Reed Elsevier stock. Six analysts have a "hold" rating on it, while 3 have a "sell" recommendation on Reed.

