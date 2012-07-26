Shares in oil rig maker Lamprell drop over 40 percent after the company issues its third profit warning this year, and says it is in talks with its banks over waiving banking covenants.

Gulf-based Lamprell says it now forecasts a loss for the first half of $45 million - compared to a previous loss estimate of $15 to $20 million - hurt by spiralling costs over the delayed delivery of two windfarm vessels.

"Today's announcement raises further concerns around Lamprell's project execution capabilities," say analysts at Oriel Securities.

"Lamprell maintain that these were one-off projects taken on following a quiet order in-take period for the company, however we are concerned that Lamprell will find themselves in a similar position this year as the backlog falls."

Lamprell shares have fallen from 330 pence in mid-May, when it issued its first profit downgrade, to trade at 70 pence by 0800 GMT on Thursday.

