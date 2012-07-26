Weakness in heavyweight UK energy stocks is the biggest drag on sentiment for a modestly higher FTSE 100 index, after second-quarter earnings from both Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group lagged expectations.

Royal Dutch B and A shares are both down 3.1 percent, the top two FTSE 100 fallers, while BG Group shares shed 1.2 percent.

Overall falls by the integrated oils sector limits the FTSE 100 index's advance by around 19 points, with the vast majority of that decline accounted for by Royal Dutch's two classes of shares, with BG Group's fall representing only around 1.9 FTSE points.

Volume in all three shares was at over 20 percent of their 90-day daily averages inside the first hour of trading.

Weaker prices for oil worldwide and for gas in North America saw Shell, the second largest of the western world oil "majors" behind Exxon Mobil, report a fall in second-quarter earnings to around $6 billion from $8 billion a year ago on a current cost of supply basis. The result undershot analysts' predictions of around $6.3 billion.

BG Group posted a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit and downgraded its 2012 production forecasts, due to difficulties in the North Sea and its reduced activity in the U.S. shale gas market.

The world's largest oil major, Exxon Mobil, reports earnings later on Thursday.

"These disappointments shouldn't really have come as a surprise given the recent decline in oil and gas prices, but given the fragility in the market and importance of the earnings focus at the moment investors have shied away from the sector," says one London-based trader who declines to be named.

