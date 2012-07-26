ITV shares rise 5.8 percent to lead the UK blue chips in high trading volume after it reports better than expected first-half revenues and says it expects to outperform in a broader TV advertising market on which it remains cautious for the rest of 2012.

The stock is the most actively traded among its index peers, at 90 percent of its 90-day daily average against 17 percent for the FTSE 100

The broadcaster says its first half revenue rose 10 percent to £1.13 billion while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 15 percent to 4.7 pence.

"ITV reported a solid set of H1 results this morning, with all metrics ahead of expectations on a strong performance at the Studios business and continued focus on cost controls. However, we'd expect share price reaction to be tempered by cautious TV advertising guidance for September and beyond," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

Going into the results, the bulk of analyst recommedations had been a variation of 'hold' or 'buy', StarMine data shows, with the two most recent changes being downgrades from 'buy' to 'neutral', on July 17, and 'buy' to 'hold', on June 5.

Reuters messaging rm://viktoria.dendrinou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net