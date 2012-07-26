Shares in Laird -- which sees its electronic components used in tablets and smartphones -- jump 12 percent, topping the list of FTSE 250 risers, after reporting a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, issuing a bullish outlook and boosting its interim dividend payout by 26 percent.

Laird -- a major supplier for Apple's iPhones and iPads -- posts pretax profit for the six-months to June 30 of 27.3 million pounds, on revenues up 2.6 percent at 249.6 million pounds, with earnings per share up 9 percent to 8.6 pence.

Laird's shares have risen 30 percent in 2012, outstripping a 7.5 percent gain by the FTSE 250, but Thomson Reuters Starmine shows there is still plenty of negativity in Laird's share price with a market implied five-year EPS compound annual growth rate estimate of minus 0.5 percent.

Market sentiment towards the company, however, remains neutral with the average recommendation by analysts being a "hold" as risks remain in a number of end-markets -- as highlighted in Apple's recent results.

"Laird continues to guide to unchanged expectations for the full year ... We do not doubt that new programmes will kick in but have concerns over underlying volumes into weakening end-markets," Investec says in a note.

