Investors should stay cautious over the next month, taking defensive bets on sectors like food, and shunning the crisis-mired euro zone in favour of Switzerland or Britain, Exane's quantitative strategists say.

In addition to food, Exane's PRISMS model - which applies statistical learning to portfolio management - also recommends real estate and utilities, whilst forecasting that industrials, oil and gas and basic resources will underperform.

"Market dynamics indicators show slightly fading visibility while the market is still risk-driven. This suggests a renewed need for caution when taking directional positions and continuous attention to the news flow, which could quickly lead to a change in expectations," the strategists note.

"PRISMS suggests that the euro zone is still at risk of fragmenting along a north/south divide, the most significant market drivers having continuously highlighted concerns on southern European countries, through country risk premium, interest rates, and equity market risk. The unchanging predominance of these market drivers shows that those concerns are not weakening."

