Shares in AstraZeneca shed 1.5 percent, weighing on an otherwise positive drugs sector, as the firm posts a big drop in second quarter sales, punished by generic competition to its best-selling antipsychotic medicine Seroquel and pressure on health spending in Europe.

AZN saw its second-quarter sales come in at $6.66 billion, below the consensus forecast of $6.95 billion, although its earnings per share of $1.53 a share beat expectations, helped by the release of a tax provision.

"No matter how you cut it, the 18 percent decline ... in revenues reflects the specific and continued challenges facing the company," Seymour Pierce says in a note, reiterating its "reduce" rating on AstraZeneca.

The broker repeats its "buy" rating on British peer GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) , with its shares gaining 0.3 percent after falls on Wednesday when it missed second quarter sales and core EPS missed forecasts.

"The absence of a diversified strategy such as GSK's means AZN, in our opinion, remains significantly more exposed to industry-wide headwinds and, despite the continued discrepancy on ratings (prospective PER multiples, AZN 7.5 times, GSK circa 12 times), we are yet to be convinced by AstraZeneca's ability to deliver consistent successes with its M&A-heavy pipeline strategy," Seymour Pierce adds.

AZN shares account for around 2.0 points of the FTSE 100's 11 points decline by 0945 GMT, outweighing GSK's 1.0 point positive move.

Volumes were high in AZN at nearly 43 percent of its 90-day daily average by 0930 GMT, with GSK's volume around 24 percent of its 90-day daily average.

To see more on AZN's results, please click on

To see more on GSK's results, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net