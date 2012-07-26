Investors are favouring high dividend payers and defensive companies in Germany or outside of the euro zone, but are willing to delve into the periphery for the right stocks, a survey shows.

Portuguese utility EDP squeezed into the top 10 European companies - as picked by 722 portfolio managers and analysts surveyed by IR Magazine - alongside three German firms, two UK ones, two Swiss and one each from Denmark and France.

As well as the country allocation, the sectors also pointed to a cautious slant, with the list steering clear of banks, miners or energy companies and instead featuring two drugmakers and two food producers.

Nine of the top 10 companies have increased their dividends, in a sign that investors are increasingly looking for high payouts at times of market turbulence and negative real bond yields.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net