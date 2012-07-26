The UK small caps index is down 0.2 percent in mid-morning trade, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.3 percent, and the FTSE 250 index loses 0.2 percent.

Lamprell drops almost 40 percent after the Gulf-based oil rig maker issues its third profit warning this year, and says it is in talks with its banks over waiving banking covenants.

"Today's announcement raises further concerns around Lamprell's project execution capabilities," Oriel Securities says in a note.

Wincanton gains 6.5 percent as the logistics group issues a positive interim management statement saying it has started the year well and is on track to deliver its plan. [ID:nWLA0918 ]

