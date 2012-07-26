The UK small caps index falls 0.8 percent around midday, failing to join in a late morning rally by both the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 1.0 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Synergy Health sheds 5.2 percent as the firm flags additional challenges from the continued devaluation of the euro on its business in an interim management statement (IMS), although it says trading in the first-quarter has been in line with the board's expectations.

Singer Capital Markets downgrades its rating for Synergy Health to "fair value" from "buy", with an unchanged 939 pence price target, calling the Q1 IMS a "mixed bag".

"While the long-term outlook for the business remains attractive, in the short term, the shares have now hit our target price and given some uncertainty for Q2, we are downgrading our recommendation to a Fair Value. We suggest investors look to lock in profits at this level," Singer says.

Findel adds 7.2 percent as the home shopping firm says it has made a good start to the year with an encouraging trading performance, and group sales during the first 16 weeks were up 8.0 percent on the prior year.

