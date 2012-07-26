Shares in Alcatel-Lucent drop 9 percent, hitting an all-time low, after the telecom equipment maker says it will axe 5,000 jobs and exit or restructure unprofitable markets in a drive to cut costs as it battles stiff competition and weak demand.

Last week, the firm warned it would miss its 2012 profit margin target and announced a second-quarter adjusted operating loss of 40 million euros.

"I'm afraid Alcatel is slipping on the same slope as Nortel, going through a series of doomed restructuring programmes. Alcatel used to be a great company, but management made the mistake of selling all the most valuable units, and now it's struggling to stop its decline," says Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, in Paris.

"I don't touch the stock. It's good for short-term trading if you like risk, but not for long-term investors."

