The UK small caps index closes 1 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index gains 1.4 percent, and the FTSE 250 index rises 1.5 percent.

Lamprell plunges 31.2 percent after the Gulf-based oil rig maker issues its third profit warning this year, and says it is in talks with its banks over waiving banking covenants.

"Today's announcement raises further concerns around Lamprell's project execution capabilities," Oriel Securities says in a note.

Findel gains 3.6 percent as the home shopping firm says it has made a good start to the year with an encouraging trading performance, with group sales during the first 16 weeks 8.0 percent ahead of the prior year.

