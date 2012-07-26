EuroSTOXX 50 dividend futures sell off sharply after Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica scrapped its dividend for 2012 and halved that for 2013, prompting concerns that others may follow suit and payouts may be reduced for years to come.

The dividend futures - which measure the total payouts from all the companies in EuroSTOXX 50 during the course of a specific calendar year - fell across the curve.

The 2013 dividend futures contract is down 6.2 points or 6.1 percent, in its biggest one-day percentage drop - excluding December expiry - since 2008.

Telefonica's announcement should reduce its contribution to the 2013 contract by 3.2-4.2 points, according to Citi's derivatives strategy team.

"However, Dec 13 SX5E dividend futures dropped  more than the direct impact from the Telefonica cut, reflecting expectations that other companies may follow suit," the strategists say in a note.

"Given the increased likelihood of other companies to cut or eliminate their dividends in the near future, we would reiterate our view that investors who are long 2013 dividends should look to reduce their exposure or to roll out to a longer dated maturity such as the 2015s or 2016s."

The 2014 contract, which also stands to be affected as some of next year's dividends will be paid only in 2014, is off 3.6 points, or 4.0 percent. Further out, contracts which are not directly impacted by the Telefonica announcement also fall, with the 2016 future down 1.5 percent.

