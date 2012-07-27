Saint-Gobain shares slump over 8 percent after the building materials company warns that tough markets in Western Europe and a weaker flat glass business will hit second-half operating profit.

UBS analyst Gregor Kuglitsch says the warning implies full-year operating profit will be below 3 billion euros, or 8 percent lower than current consensus.

At 0724 GMT Saint-Gobain is the worst-performer on the CAC-40 index, trading 8 percent lower at 25.27 euros, while the index is up 0.4 percent.

