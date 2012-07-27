Shares in miner Anglo American drop 2.5 percent after its first half profits plunge more than expected, on lower commodity prices and as it says a key Minas Rio Brazilian mine, a project already plagued by difficulties, will be delayed.

"The numbers were quite weak, and we expected it to be weak, but not as weak as it did come out in the end," says an analyst who declines to be named.

Anglo posted a 38 percent drop in operating profit, behind consensus, reflecting a trend across the mining industry of weaker prices and rising project costs, and after a poorer than expected performance in its copper and met coal divisions.

"Surprisingly, it is the divisions that had already reported earnings, listed subsidiary contributions to Anglo's underlying earnings already known, that came in below our estimates at the operating profit line, namely Platinum, Kumba and Diamonds," Societe Generale analyst Alain William says.

