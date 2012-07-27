Shares in EADS jump 6 percent after the aerospace group unveils better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raises its operating profit forecast to 2.7 billion euros from 2.5 billion on revenue which it now expects to rise 10 percent rather than 6 percent or more.

"It's mostly Airbus Commercial and Eurocopter that have boosted the results, and the company has raised its 2012 EBIT guidance, which is something you haven't seen much in the current earnings season," a Paris-based trader says.

"The charge on the additional delays was expected, and the company is sticking with its target of positive free cash flow."

EADS stock, the top gainer on France's CAC 40 index, jumps as much as 8 percent in early trade, hitting its highest level since early May. The stock is up 24 percent so far this year, outpacing the CAC 40, up 1.8 percent over the same period.

