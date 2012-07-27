Shares in Barclays rise 5.3 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 gainers, as analysts encourage short covering after recent weakness as the UK-listed lender's first-half profit beats expectations.

Barclays -- whose shares have fallen more than 17 percent since the end of June as the firm became embroiled in a LIBOR fixing scandal -- posts underlying pretax profit of 4.2 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) for the six months to the end of June, above an average forecast of 3.8 billion pounds and up 13 percent from a year ago.

"We expect consensus adjusted profit before tax forecasts for 2012 to move upwards, towards our above consensus estimate of 7.4 billion pounds (consensus is currently at 6.9 billion pounds)," Shore Capital says in a note.

Barclays was among Thomson Reuters StarMine's lowest ranked companies for earnings quality in the FTSE 100 with a score of 12 out of 100 prior to the release of these results, compared with the sector median of 38. That means its earnings growth is expected to be difficult to sustain over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

Shore Capital says the investment case for Barclays continues to be dominated by broader structural issues, most notably the after effects of the LIBOR scandal, for which the full costs have yet to be felt and keeps its "hold" stance on the bank but encourages investors to use recent share price weakness to close underweight and short positions.

Based on Thomson Reuters' StarMine Analysts Revision Model (ARM) -- which measures analysts' revision of key indicators such as earnings and revenue estimates and changes to their ratings -- Barclays is ranked way below London-listed peers Standard Chartered and HSBC.

While Standard Chartered and HSBC have an ARM score of 66 and 59 respectively, Barclays has a ranking of 11.

