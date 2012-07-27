Shares in Nokia are 7.6 percent higher after blogs say the company will unveil two high-end models using Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 software next month.

Nokia will announce the new models at its annual Nokia World trade show in early September, the blogs say.

"Nokia has used the events before for high-profile launches and the shares have risen. It would be risky to go into this with a short position," says Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala.

Many investors are betting on Nokia shares falling further, and shorting of the stock has reached record-highs this month.

As of July 25, short interest in Nokia increased to 15.45 percent of outstanding shares on loan, according to Markit, up from 14.45 percent on July 19 when it reported its earnings.

Reuters messaging rm://tarmo.virki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net