Shares in Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc producer, rise more than 10 percent after the group said it would reach its 2012 mining targets in spite of shortfalls from a key supplier.

Some analysts had expected it to cut its outlook.

Nyrstar shares, which have halved in value since the start of the year, were up 10.4 percent at 1039 GMT, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, up just 0.1 percent.

"What you see now is really a short squeeze, a lot of people had shorted the stock and are now buying back," a Brussels based trader says.

