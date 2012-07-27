Vallourec slides nearly 8 percent, reversing recent lofty gains, hurt by a fresh full-year sales warning as markets outside the oil and gas sector remain tough.

"Despite maintaining its targets for margin improvement and the increased capacity of the new plants, the weak sales outside oil and gas, which have resulted in a new warning, could weigh on shares in the short term," CM-CIC analysts say.

At 0817 GMT, Vallourec shares are trading 7.8 percent lower at 32.81 euros, underperforming a flat CAC40 index.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://elena.berton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net