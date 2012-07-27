Shares in tyre maker Michelin soar 7.2 percent, outperforming the STOXX auto index and hitting their highest level since early May, after the firm's first-half net profit jumped 37 percent as price increases helped to offset the slump in Europe's auto market and it confirmed that it expects a rise in full-year operating income.

"The results topped expectations, and not only sales but more importantly EBIT came better than expected. Price mix is very good, while the company managed to limit the impact from rising raw materials," a Paris-based trader said.

