Shares in Pearson dip 4.2 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 fallers, as investors bank profits following a strong run after the British education and publishing group announces profit fell by 10 percent in the first half, prompting Numis to cut its rating to "hold" from "add".

The Penguin books and Financial Times publisher on Friday posted adjusted operating profit of 188 million pounds for the first half on sales of 2.58 billion pounds, up 6 percent at constant exchange rates.

Pearson's shares have risen 7 percent in 2012, compared with a flat performance on the FTSE 100, and there appears little room for the company to disappoint as the market-implied EPS CAGR showed there was less negativity priced into Pearson's share price ahead of the release of their statement when compared with sector peers with a 10-year figure of 4 percent a year, compared with Reed Elsevier on 1.5 percent and QPP 2 percent.

Pearson's earnings quality remains roughly inline with the sector and above other FTSE 100 stocks. That means its earnings growth is likely to be sustainable over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

"We are maintaining our FY12 estimates (900 million pounds/86 pence, consensus 86 pence) and retain our view that the group is a core holding in the sector. However, after its strong recent run the shares are near our price target (1,378 pence) and we therefore move to Hold," Numis says in a note.

Numis stance echos that of the broader market, with 11 analysts prior to todays results rating Pearson as a "hold", according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Based on Thomson Reuters' StarMine Analysts Revision Model (ARM) - which measures analysts' revision of key indicators such as earnings and revenue estimates and changes to their ratings - Pearson is ranked well below London-listed peers Reed and WPP.

Reed and WPP have ARM scores of 72 and 95 respectively, while Pearson has a ranking of 44.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net