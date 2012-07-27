The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options has tumbled to a one-month low of 0.8 following yesterday's sharp rally in stocks as investors scrambled to dump 'put' options, or negative bets, on the Euro STOXX 50 index.

The ratio, which measures the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment, is coming off a peak of 1.67 hit on Tuesday. A ratio below 1 usually means investors' bullishness.

"What you saw yesterday was a rush to cut short positions in derivatives, and not necessarily 'longs' buying in. The overall sentiment might be very negative, yet people see the risks as being on the upside, with the Fed and ECB meeting next week," a Paris-based options trader says.

"With rising expectations to see the ECB taking fresh steps to help Spain and Italy and the Fed to unveil another round of quantitative easing, very few people are willing to short this market."

