The UK small caps index is down 0.3 percent in mid-morning trade, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.2 percent, but the FTSE 250 index gains 0.2 percent.

Character Group drops 11 percent as the toy and games developer, with licenses for TV characters such as Bob the Builder, says trading during the year has been disappointing, prompting Merchant Securities to cut back its estimates for the firm and downgrade its rating for the stock to "sell from "hold".

"We do not believe the group has the key blockbusters for the current calendar year, which could prevent revenue growth from being achieved in FY13," Merchant Securities says in a note also cutting its target price for Character Group to 119 pence from 170 pence.

Broooks Macdonald gains 1.5 percent as the AIM-listed integrated wealth management group says trading for the year was in line with the board's expectations, with revenues and profits comfortably ahead of last year, and its discretionary funds under management, as at June 30, totalling 3.520 billion pounds, an increase of 18 percent from the same stage last year.

