Shares in SMA Solar, the world's biggest maker of solar inverters, rise 2.1 percent to the top of Frankfurt's technology index, after traders point to main rival Power-One, which posts better-than-expected quarterly results on higher demand in Europe.

Power-One's net income for the second quarter rose to $47 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $31 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

"Power-One share surged by almost 13 percent in extended US trading," a Frankfurt-based trader says, adding this is working in favour of SMA.

SMA Solar -- whose shares are down 40 percent year-to-date -- is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug. 9.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net