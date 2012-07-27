The UK small caps index sheds 0.3 percent around midday, underperforming a rally by the blue chips, up 0.3 percent, and the mid caps, ahead 0.6 percent.

Red Emperor Resources falls 9 percent, while Range Resources loses 5.4 percent after a disappointing update on the Shabeel North well in Puntland, Somalia, which is being drilled by operator Horn Petroleum Corp., with the well to be deepened after testing of the upper Jesomma sand reservoir yielded fresh water.

ENK leaps 34 percent higher as the AIM-listed nickel producer says it has received an approach from potential acquirer, with discussions at an early stage.

