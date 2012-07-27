The UK Small Caps index closes flat, while the FTSE 100 index gains 1 percent and the FTSE 250 index adds 1.3 percent.

Character Group drops 7.4 percent as the toy and games developer, with licenses for TV characters such as Bob the Builder, says trading during the year has been disappointing, prompting Merchant Securities to cut back its estimates for the firm and downgrade its rating for the stock to "sell from "hold".

"We do not believe the group has the key blockbusters for the current calendar year, which could prevent revenue growth from being achieved in FY13," Merchant Securities says in a note also cutting its target price for Character Group to 119 pence from 170 pence.

ENK jumps 31 percent as the AIM-listed nickel producer says it has received an approach from potential acquirer, with discussions at an early stage and there can be no guarantee that a formal takeover offer will be made.

