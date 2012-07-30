UBS analysts say they have been relatively cautious on European equities since early March, but are aware of the upside risk to equities that bigger than expected policy response could provide.

"We have been surprised and intrigued by (European Central Bank President) Mario Draghi's most recent comments. To be sure, we remain cautious so long as concrete measures are not forthcoming," they say in a note.

"However, we must acknowledge that Draghi's comments potentially signal a significant change in the ECB's reaction function, which would represent a structural shift in monetary policy. If that materialises it could be a turning point in the crisis."

UBS says it now believes the large underweight in both European equities and bonds is no longer appropriate as keeping that position would imply that it is confident in no significant policy change from the ECB, which is no longer the case.

The stocks that should benefit from an improvement in the sovereign debt outlook include Intesa, Enagas and Telecom Italia, UBS says, adding the companies that should outperform in a deteriorating outlook include GlaxoSmithKline, Morrison and Novartis .

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net