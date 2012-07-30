JPMorgan remains "overweight" in growth stocks versus value as the tug of war between the poor macro outlook and policy expectations continues, and says without decisive policy action the recent bounce in equity markets will again become a great opportunity to put new shorts on Europe versus the U.S..

JPMorgan sticks with its "underweight" position in cyclicals despite the already significant year-to-date underperformance, citing weak macro momentum weak, I/B/E/S expectations of 17 percent EPS growth for cyclicals (such as miners and banks) in 2013 too high and valuations not cheap with cycle-adjusted price-to-earnings relative to defensives (drugmakers, beverages) in line with the long-term average.

"A pick-up in leading indicators and rising bond yields are needed for low quality and value to start outperforming," the bank says.

JPMorgan sticks to quality despite 15 percent year-to-date outperformance vs low quality and recommends "overweight" in yield stocks saying: "High dividend yield stocks are starting to outperform and should benefit from the current backdrop of low real interest rates."

"We favour stocks with good balance sheet that can sustain cash return," it says.

