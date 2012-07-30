The put/call ratio on Euro STOXX 50 drops to a one-month low, as investors grow more confident about the European equity market on expectations of stimulus actions from the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The ratio dropped to 0.57, its third lowest reading in the past three years on Friday, with investors buying significantly more puts than calls for August, September, October and December contracts, according to data from the Eurex exchange.

The cost of insuring against a drop in the benchmark index below 2,000 by mid-August expiry has fallen six-fold from last Tuesday, when fears that Spain may require a full sovereign bailout dominated sentiment.

Since then, European politicians and central bankers have come out with strong comments in support of the euro zone, saying they will do all it takes to solve the crisis and fuelling expectations of near-term policy action ahead of the Aug. 2 ECB meeting.

The EuroSTOXX 50 trades up 0.9 percent at 2,321.39 points at 0722 GMT, touching its highest levels in nearly four weeks.

