Shares in Aviva rise 1.3 percent after weekend press speculation that Britain's second largest insurance group has received a number of unsolicited approaches from financial and private equity buyers for a U.S. unit estimated to be worth some 1 billion pounds.

"A disposal of the U.S. (unit) would initially be taken well by the market with more sober assessment of the implications of any deal likely to subdue share price appreciation thereafter," Shore Capital says in a note.

The broker says a deal at the price mooted would be a negative for the dividend paying ability of the group, due to its profit and cash generation.

Shore Capital retains its "hold" rating on Aviva as it says the coming months are likely to be populated with stories of such activity by Aviva, resulting in volatility in the share price.

