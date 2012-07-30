Shares in Italian electricity company A2A rise more than 7 percent after receiving a binding offer from New York-listed KKR Global Infrastructure for full control of A2A Coriance sas, its French unit.

"The shares had lost a lot of ground in recent sessions, the announcement of the French company sale has had a positive effect for A2A with a 160 million reduction in net debt" Vincenzo Longo, market analyst at IG Markets, says.

The binding offer from KKR for 100 percent of A2A's French unit of 76.5 million euros for a full acquisition of the company will allow A2A to reduce its net debt pile by 160 million euros and bring earnings of more than 30 million euros.

