Shares in Reckitt Benckiser shed 1.7 percent, paring recent gains, after the British consumer goods group posts inline first-half results, which fail to quell concern over the outlook for the full year.

Reckitt's shares, which rallied nearly 4 percent in the two trading days prior to its results compared with a 2.3 percent gain on the FTSE 100, fall after the company reports a 2 percent half-year rise in adjusted earnings to 111.1 pence a share, beating a company-compiled forecast of 110 pence, but worries remain over future earnings.

Oriel Securities, which recently downgraded full year adjusted diluted EPS expectations to show only 1 percent growth, says: "Reckitt Benckiser's higher exposure to mature markets than its chief peers continues to hamper revenue and EPS growth expectations."

"While the group's commitment to raising the emerging markets exposure should be associated with an acceleration, it is too early to benefit the 2012 outcome," Oriel says.

Reckitt Benckiser is expected to grow earnings by around 0.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine smart estimates, compares with 6.8 percent for Unilever.

Reckitt's current earnings quality is inline with the industry median and above the FTSE 100 but lower than Unlived with a score of 76 out of 100 prior to the release of these results. That means its earnings growth is expected to be sustainable over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

Shore Capital says forecasts may come under downward pressure after the results, reflecting the weaker than expected Europe and North America and it will also further examine the first-half corporate contribution to see if further revisions are required.

Reckitt's price-to-earnings (PE) valuation remains a factor to support the shares. The firm trades on a forward 12-month PE of 14.3 times, compared with 16.9 times for Unilever, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

