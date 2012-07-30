Deutsche Bank changes its sector recommendations by upgrading chemicals stocks to "overweight" and increasing its "underweight" in the utilities sector even further.

"Global GDP growth may have slowed recently but we see this as temporary. With this macro view we should be buying companies with global exposure ahead of those with domestic exposure, including global cyclicals and this results season has, if anything, helped to reaffirm this view," Deutsche Bank analysts say in a note.

It is "overweight" in industrials, energy and basic resources and "underweight" in telecom and banks.

Deutsche Bank's "strategy picks" list includes BASF , Royal Dutch Shell, NEXT, Schneider Electric, Prudential, UBM, Rio Tinto and Swatch.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net