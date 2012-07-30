The UK small caps index is up 0.4 percent around mid-session, slightly lagging a 0.6 percent gain on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index while outperforming a 0.1 percent rise on the FTSE 250 mid-cap index.

Keller rises 6.2 percent after the engineering company reports first-half profits that more than trebled from a year ago.

XP Power also surges by more than 6 percent as broker Westhouse Securities raises its rating on the power supply solutions company to "strong buy" from "buy", following a recent dip in XP Power's share price.

Ariana Resources falls 23.5 percent after the Turkey-focused gold exploration and development company says it has raised 625,000 pounds via a placing of 41.67 million shares at 1.5 pence each.

