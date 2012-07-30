The FTSE Small Caps index closes 0.7 percent higherm, while the FTSE 100 index jumps 1.2 percent, and the FTSE 250 index gains 0.5 percent

Keller adds 7.3 percent after the engineering company reports first-half profits that more than trebled from a year ago.

"Keller's interim results show that the group is now back on the front foot after several difficult years of unprecedented volume declines in most of its key markets," Numis Securities says in a research note.

Numis maintains an "add" rating on Keller shares, while Investec keeps a "buy" rating, describing Keller's results as an "encouraging set of interims."

Electrical components maker XP Power rises 6.1 percent after broker Westhouse Securities upgrades the stock to "strong buy" from "buy", following a recent dip in its share price after XP posted a 10 percent fall in H1 revenues.

"While the company reported a decline in revenues in H1, it is expecting to deliver a substantial improvement in H2. Having revised our forecasts on the back of the interim results, we continue to maintain our view that the company is well placed for a progressive rise in earnings and cash generation," Westhouse says in a research note.

Ariana Resources falls 23.5 percent after the Turkey-focused gold exploration and development company says it has raised 625,000 pounds via a placing of 41.67 million shares at 1.5 pence each.

