Jefferies maintains a bullish view on Swiss assets, expecting the Swiss National Bank to keep its peg to the euro, with the benefits of a competitive exchange rate and attractive equity returns outweighing the risks of rising property prices.

The SNB set an exchange rate cap on the franc in September to halt currency appreciation. The central bank said it would no longer tolerate an exchange rate below 1.20 francs to the euro and would defend the target by buying other currencies in unlimited quantities.

Since the introduction of the peg, Swiss shares have gained 18.5 percent, outperforming their European peers who have gained 8.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jefferies' favorites in Switzerland include Nestle S.A. , Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG.

However, volatility on the Swiss stock market has risen, as equity prices have taken any strain that the currency would normally absorb, Jefferies notes. The inflating Swiss property market may also undermine equity market performance, with mortgage volumes at domestically focused banks growing by approximately 6.5 percent in 2011, its strategists add.

