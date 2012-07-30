JP Morgan's Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) has reduced risk taking in its stock/bond position to neutral by cutting its overweight position in Europe ex UK, ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) announcement this week, which it reckons could disappoint markets poised for decisive policy action.

ECB President Mario Draghi's verbal intervention last Thursday - when he pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse - sparked a share rebound across Europe and boosted hopes for fresh stimulus from the ECB.

The FTSEurofirst 300 is trading at four-month highs, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is at three-month highs. But strategists at JP Morgan argue that such exuberance has left the market vulnerable to a sharp reversal back to the downside.

"The risk for now seems to be that any announcement may fall short of raised market expectations," they write.

This potential market disappointment along with concerns about U.S. and euro zone growth, the efficacy of fiscal and monetary policy and earnings remaining at risk, are the reasons for reducing risk, they add.

Chinese growth, however, could be considered a "smidgeon of good news" among worries about a global economic slowdown, but it is not sufficient to build a bullish case.

Reuters messaging rm://viktoria.dendrinou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net